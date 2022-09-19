Brokerages Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $8.60

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research firms recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

See Also

