SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $39.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,212 shares of company stock worth $428,807 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.39. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

