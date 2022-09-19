Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$214.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$214.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

TSE KXS opened at C$136.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$147.92. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.03.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$290,484.17. In other news, Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total value of C$290,484.17. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total value of C$6,067,696.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,685.81. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,965 shares of company stock worth $11,209,772.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

