FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $320.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) received a $320.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

