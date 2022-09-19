Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €18.00 ($18.37) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.78.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

