Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.29.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$40.97 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$46.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

