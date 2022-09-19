Desjardins Trims Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.44.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Price Performance

Empire stock opened at C$36.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. Empire has a one year low of C$34.71 and a one year high of C$46.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Empire Increases Dividend

Empire Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.