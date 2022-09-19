Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$29.21 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.40. The stock has a market cap of C$22.54 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

