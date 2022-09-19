Scotiabank Analysts Give CGI (TSE:GIB.A) a C$130.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$130.00 price target on CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$103.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$116.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.42.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.