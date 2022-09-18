Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

