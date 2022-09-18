Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 966,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

