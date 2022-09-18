Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,263,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

