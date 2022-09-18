Old Port Advisors Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.97.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

