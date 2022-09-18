Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 164,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

