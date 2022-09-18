180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 746,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

