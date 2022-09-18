Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $282.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.