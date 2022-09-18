Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 627,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

