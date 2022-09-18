Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 588 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

