Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

