Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.71. The company has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

