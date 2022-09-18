Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

