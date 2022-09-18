Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.52 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

