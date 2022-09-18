Divergent Planning LLC Acquires 3,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 30.9% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

