Gradient Investments LLC Has $21.07 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $282.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

