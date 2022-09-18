QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.7% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

