Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

