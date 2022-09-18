Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

