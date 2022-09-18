180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

