Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.