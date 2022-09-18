MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $692,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 146,673 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.