NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $88,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
