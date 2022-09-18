Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 312,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

