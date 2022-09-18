MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

