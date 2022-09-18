D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.