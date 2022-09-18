MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,057 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

