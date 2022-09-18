Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,019 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

