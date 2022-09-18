CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,889 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,485,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 7,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

