Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

