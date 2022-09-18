PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $282.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

