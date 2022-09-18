Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

