Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.