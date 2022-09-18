AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 81,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

