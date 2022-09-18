State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 442 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.86 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

