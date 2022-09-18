Stonnington Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 7,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 116,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

