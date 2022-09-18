Stonnington Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 43,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $126.17 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

