Nkcfo LLC Acquires 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

