Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

