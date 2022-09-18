Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 13.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

