Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

