NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 481 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

